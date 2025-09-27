Tens of thousands rally in Berlin against German support for Israeli genocide in Gaza

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday rallied in Berlin, protesting German support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Organisers of the mass rally, titled “All eyes on Gaza-Stop the genocide,” called for “an end to German complicity” when it comes to Israel’s genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave.

They also called for “an end to all military cooperation with Israel. This includes the import, export, and transit of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.”

“The Israeli government’s actions have long been described as genocide by experts and international organisations, and the International Court of Justice is investigating them as such. While everyone can see how the Israeli military is committing mass atrocities in Gaza, the German government denies the systematic violence,” organisers said in a statement.

The crowd chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “Viva Palestine” and held up posters that said “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” “Never again for all,” and “Freedom for Palestine.” Many protesters also waved Palestinian flags.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people protested in Berlin against Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

According to preliminary police estimates, approximately 18,000 people gathered in front of Berlin’s city hall after a broad coalition of around 50 groups, including pro-Palestinian organisations, Medico International, Amnesty International, and the opposition Left Party, called for the large demonstration.

They called for an immediate halt to German arms exports to Israel, access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, and EU sanctions against Israel.

Addressing the crowd, Left Party chairwoman Ines Schwerdtner spoke of genocide in Gaza and of the German government’s complicity.

“Chancellor (Friedrich Merz) and ministers talk, but they don’t act. They talk of ‘reasons of state,’ while hospitals are reduced to rubble. They remain silent about the genocide—and are complicit,” she said.

A new survey released on Tuesday showed 62% of German voters believe Israeli actions in Gaza constitute genocide, putting mounting pressure on the centre-right government to reassess its stance toward Israel.

The representative poll conducted by YouGov showed that the sentiment crosses political lines, with 60% of voters from Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc viewing Israel’s military campaign as genocide against Palestinians. Among voters of coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD), the figure was even higher at 71%.

While Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul have recently sharpened their criticism of Israel’s military offensive and blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, they have so far avoided using the term “genocide,” referring instead to “disproportionate” use of force by the Israeli military.