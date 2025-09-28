Palestinian injured by Israeli gunfire north of occupied East Jerusalem

A Palestinian youth was injured by Israeli army fire near a separation wall between the town of Al-Ram and occupied East Jerusalem in the West Bank on Sunday, medics said, Anadolu reports.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a 33-year-old Palestinian, who was shot in his thigh by Israeli forces in Al-Ram town, north of Jerusalem.

The cause of the shooting is not yet clear, but the area is frequently used by Palestinian workers, who attempt to climb the wall to work inside Israel.

Since October 2023, at least 1,046 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

