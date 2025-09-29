Tehran executes ‘top Mossad agent’ amid rising fears of internal subversion

Iran has executed a man it described as “one of the most important spies” for Israel’s Mossad, in the latest episode of the long-running covert conflict between the two countries. The judiciary’s official news agency, Mizan, confirmed on today that Bahman Choobiasl was hanged following a final ruling by the Supreme Court.

Choobiasl, who was reportedly involved in “sensitive telecommunications projects”, was convicted of “corruption on earth,” a charge frequently used in espionage and national security cases in Iran. The judiciary claimed that he was recruited by the Israeli intelligence service to breach Iranian data centres and obtain government databases, alongside tracking imports of sensitive electronic equipment.

According to Iranian reports, Mossad’s primary objective in recruiting Choobiasl was “to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres.” Its unclear when Choobiasl was arrested or how long he had been in custody before his execution.

This execution marks the tenth such case since Israeli airstrikes in June targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The unprovoked attack killed more than 1,100 Iranians according to Amnesty International, including top generals, nuclear scientists and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone barrages, some of which struck Israeli territory.

Israel has not commented publicly on Choobiasl’s execution. However, Tel Aviv has previously acknowledged conducting covert operations deep inside Iran and assassinating nuclear scientists and military commanders, usually with the support of Mossad operatives.

Iran’s judiciary noted that Choobiasl’s cooperation with Mossad was not limited to one project, and that the espionage network had broader strategic aims to destabilise national infrastructure. He is the second Iranian to be executed this month for alleged collaboration with Israeli intelligence, following the hanging of Babak Shahbazi.

Throughout the June war, Israeli officials reportedly called on Iranians to rise up and overthrow their government. Soldiers were sent anonymous threats warning that their families would be targeted unless they abandoned their posts.

Several terror attacks, including a high-profile car bombing in Tehran, were linked by Iranian authorities to groups trained or inspired by Israel. Analysts say the use of psychological warfare, targeted assassinations and proxy violence suggests an Israeli strategy aimed at inciting insurrection and fracturing Iran’s security apparatus from within.

In this context, Choobiasl’s role may have extended beyond technical sabotage. His execution has been interpreted by observers as part of Iran’s effort to neutralise what it sees as a domestic front in Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic

International human rights organisations have expressed alarm at the increasing number of executions in Iran, which topped 1,000 in 2025, according to reports from Iran Human Rights and the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre. Many of those sentenced to death are linked to political protests, economic grievances or, increasingly, charges of espionage and collaboration with foreign powers.

