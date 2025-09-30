Gaza Civil Defence: Bodies left in streets as rescue crews blocked by Israeli Army

Palestinian Civil Defence and ambulance crews in Gaza say they are facing severe obstacles in recovering bodies and rescuing the wounded, accusing Israeli forces of preventing access to conflict-hit areas.

Fares Afana, director of emergency and ambulance services in Gaza City and northern Gaza, said on Monday that dozens of bodies remain scattered in the streets of neighbourhoods including Sabra, Tal al-Hawa, al-Shati, and Sheikh Radwan. He added that Israeli forces have blocked rescue efforts, opening fire and shelling anyone attempting to intervene.

Afana warned that many people remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes, with civil defence teams unable to reach them. “A large number of the wounded are dying on the spot,” he said.

The Civil Defence further reported that stray dogs have begun feeding on the bodies left in the streets, as crews remain unable to intervene due to the heavy Israeli military presence and road closures in the affected areas.

Mahmoud Basal, a Civil Defence spokesman, said Israeli forces had rejected 26 out of 27 coordination requests over the past 22 days, in addition to more than 70 urgent requests in recent hours. He said the restrictions have left civilians and the injured exposed to “great danger.”

