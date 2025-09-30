Gaza flotilla activists stick to nonviolence as Israel readies interception

An international aid flotilla bound for Gaza has entered a critical zone known for past Israeli interceptions of humanitarian vessels attempting to break Tel Aviv’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reports.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s approach coincides with reports of unidentified military aircraft flying above the fleet, with Israel’s official broadcaster KAN reporting preparations to seize the ships.

The flotilla, composed of 50 ships carrying more than 500 activists from 40 countries, is loaded with medical and relief supplies aimed at breaking an 18-year illegal Israeli blockade amid ongoing famine and relentless bombardment of the territory.

Activists aboard the ship Specter, carrying 22 participants, told Anadolu that they are fully committed to nonviolent resistance in the event of any Israeli interception.

They said any attempt to detain them or seize their cargo would constitute a “crime under international law.” Their strategy includes filing immediate complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and potentially undertaking hunger strikes.

– Humanitarian corridor

“Our message is focused on humanitarian safety. We are not here for confrontation at all,” said Abdullah Mubarak Al-Mutawa, a 46-year-old Kuwaiti businessman.

He explained that if intercepted, the activists will sit, wear life jackets, and reinforce their humanitarian message, showing no intention of defensive action.

“Our primary goal is to sail safely and deliver aid to Gaza’s shores, even if it takes time or minimal escort,” he said.

Mutawa added that all flotilla participants received first aid training and legal instructions on their rights in international waters and during possible interception or questioning.

“Any attempt to seize relief supplies is theft in international waters. We are confident our voyage from Tunisia to Gaza is 100% legal,” he said, adding that the journey has already achieved its initial aim by opening a humanitarian corridor.

He thanked Spain, Italy, and Türkiye for providing partial aerial and naval protection along the route, emphasizing that their mission does not conflict with any ongoing local or regional disputes.

“This is purely humanitarian,” he stressed.

He explained that there is a “plan” to deliver aid if the fleet is intercepted, without revealing details.

From freedom to global sumud: The diplomatic and historical significance of aid flotillas for Gaza

– Legal complaints

Frank Romano, 73, a lawyer representing Palestine at the ICC and a former university professor, said protocols have evolved after a previous attack at the Tunis port.

“We now have a specific protocol for drone attacks,” he said. “Participants form a circle in a protected area on the ship.

“We are ready for any type of confrontation – interception, drone attack, or conventional aggression.”

Romano, whose nationality was not specified, said that if their ship comes under fire, they will follow the captain’s instructions and put on life jackets, as the captain is the one who decides whether to abandon ship.

He acknowledged the risks posed by Israeli commando units, stressing that the best chance for survival is to avoid provocation.

“If intercepted without aggression, we will likely be detained and taken to prison,” he said, unveiling plans to file war crime complaints with the ICC if mistreated.

He added that prisoners have a prearranged plan to initiate a hunger strike and communicate with the media immediately.

Among the measures they will take, he explained, is that lawyers will file legal complaints in Israeli and international courts, in addition to holding press conferences after deportation.

– Commitment to nonviolence

Abu Bakr Rivek, 24, an Australian marketing professional, emphasized the flotilla’s peaceful mission.

“We carry no weapons and intend no harm. We do not aim to commit any illegal act. Israel, by contrast, has a long record of violating international law,” he said.

Rivek said any potential Israeli interception would constitute an illegal act under international law, describing forced removal to Israel as kidnapping.

“We comply with international law. The question is whether Israel will allow us to deliver humanitarian aid to a population facing mass killing,” he said, calling on governments to exert pressure to halt the violence.

– Peaceful resistance

French human rights activist Bruno Moussouzi, 34, stressed the importance of avoiding unnecessary provocation.

“Our red lines include no contact with Israeli forces and strict nonviolence,” she said, noting that the aid flotilla has global public support.

Moussouzi acknowledged the risks, including potential detention by Israel and facing terrorism charges.

“We can endure a few days of this. We cannot remain silent when there is an opportunity for peaceful resistance.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s official broadcaster KAN reported the flotilla had entered Israel’s interception zone, with the navy preparing to seize the ships.

Israeli authorities plan to transfer the flotilla activists to a large warship and tow the vessels to the port of Ashdod, with the possibility that some may sink, KAN reported. Israel has ruled out allowing the flotilla to reach Gaza, according to political directives.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail several days ago in a bid to break the Israeli blockade.

This marks the first time in years that dozens of ships have sailed together toward Gaza, home to about 2.4 million Palestinians and under Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.

Israel tightened the siege further on March 2 by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine and aid, pushing Gaza into famine despite aid trucks piling up at its borders.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.