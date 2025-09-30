Gaza official rejects Trump’s plan, and calls for ending war, protecting Palestinian rights

The head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, has rejected the plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, describing it as “not a real, fair, or objective solution.”

Al-Thawabta said the US proposal was “an attempt to impose new guardianship that legitimises the Israeli occupation and strips the Palestinian people of their rights.” He stressed that “the only way to stop the war is by ending Israeli aggression, lifting the unjust blockade, and halting systematic destruction,” while affirming the Palestinian people’s right to “freedom, independence, and self-determination.”

He added: “Any proposals that ignore these rights and treat Gaza as a security entity without sovereignty under international administration are completely rejected by the collective Palestinian national mindset.”

Concluding his statement, Al-Thawabta said: “This is how we understand the relationship between a great people who have made huge sacrifices under occupation for 77 years, and criminal gangs who have taken Palestine by force,” calling for “an immediate end to this criminal war.”

Earlier, Trump said: Monday “is a very important day, potentially one of the greatest days in the history of civilisation. We are talking about eternal peace in the entire Middle East, not just ending the war in Gaza.”

The White House published Trump’s plan yesterday, which includes an immediate ceasefire and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces in return for the release of all hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

