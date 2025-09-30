Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Gaza official rejects Trump’s plan, and calls for ending war, protecting Palestinian rights

September 30, 2025 at 12:21 pm

Ismail al-Thawabta, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza holds a press conference in Gaza City, Gaza on August 15, 2024. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Ismail al-Thawabta, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza holds a press conference in Gaza City, Gaza on August 15, 2024. [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

The head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, has rejected the plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, describing it as “not a real, fair, or objective solution.”

Al-Thawabta said the US proposal was “an attempt to impose new guardianship that legitimises the Israeli occupation and strips the Palestinian people of their rights.” He stressed that “the only way to stop the war is by ending Israeli aggression, lifting the unjust blockade, and halting systematic destruction,” while affirming the Palestinian people’s right to “freedom, independence, and self-determination.”

He added: “Any proposals that ignore these rights and treat Gaza as a security entity without sovereignty under international administration are completely rejected by the collective Palestinian national mindset.”

Concluding his statement, Al-Thawabta said: “This is how we understand the relationship between a great people who have made huge sacrifices under occupation for 77 years, and criminal gangs who have taken Palestine by force,” calling for “an immediate end to this criminal war.”

Earlier, Trump said: Monday “is a very important day, potentially one of the greatest days in the history of civilisation. We are talking about eternal peace in the entire Middle East, not just ending the war in Gaza.”

The White House published Trump’s plan yesterday, which includes an immediate ceasefire and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces in return for the release of all hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

OPINION: Why Palestinians cannot trust a promise from Donald Trump?

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending