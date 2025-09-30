Gulf security under threat, warns ex- Saudi intel chief, insists Israel must not be given “free hand”

Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and former ambassador to the United States and the United Kingdom, has warned that Gulf security is under direct threat following Israel’s recent strike on Qatari territory.

Speaking at the Dean of Ambassadors’ Dinner, held to mark the 50th anniversary of Arab News at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, Prince Turki described the 9 September attack — which targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar as they discussed a potential ceasefire in Gaza — as a violation of sovereignty and a wake-up call for the region.

“The Gulf region is witnessing a treacherous and aggressive attack by Israel on Qatar’s sovereignty,” he said. “This attack is a reminder to all Gulf states that their common security is under threat from a pariah state that shows no regard for international law or norms.”

He cautioned that the incident raises questions about the credibility of alliances in the region and urged Gulf states to reassess their security strategies.

“This requires our countries to rethink the nature of the threats and restructure their strategic policies to protect their security by all means possible to confront such threats,” he said. “Israel must not be given a free hand.”

Addressing the broader Middle East, Prince Turki also highlighted the enduring challenges of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticised the international community, particularly the United States, for failing to bring stability.

“I believe that no region in our world has felt the impact of international uncertainty more than the broader Middle East,” he said. “Who is responsible for this ongoing situation is an open question. However, while the countries and leaders of the region bear a responsibility, the United States bears the largest share of this responsibility.”

