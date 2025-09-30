In a single month, Britain sent over 100,000 bullets to Israel amid Gaza genocide: Analysis

A total of 110,000 bullets were sent from Britain to Israel in August, amid the Israeli military’s continued genocidal offensive in Gaza, according to a new investigation by Channel 4, Anadolu reports.

The shipment, valued at around £20,000 (nearly $27,000), is part of a broader increase in UK arms exports to Israel, with total shipments this August exceeding £150,000 – the second-largest monthly total since January 2022.

According to the report, the items received through one shipment were categorized as “bullets” under Israel’s customs codebook.

Other shipments that month included parts for “tanks,” parts “of shotguns or rifles,” and a broad “other” category covering projectiles, explosives, and ammunition.

“Our analysis of Israel Tax Authority figures shows munitions worth around £400,000 arriving from the UK and passing through Israeli customs in June 2025 – the highest amount in a single month since available records began more than three years ago, ” the report said.

The UK government announced in September 2024 that it had suspended 29 licenses to export arms to Israel, which it believed “might be used in serious violations of International Humanitarian Law.”

Some 350 licenses remain active, with over 160 listed as “military.”

At the time, the government said it was blocking the sale of “items used in the current conflict in Gaza which go to the Israeli army.”

The report came one day after Britain’s ruling Labour Party passed a motion declaring that the UN has concluded Israel is committing genocide in Gaza – a conclusion contrasting sharply with the government’s refusal to declare a genocide.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.