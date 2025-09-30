Israel’s Jerusalem tunnels spark political tensions, fears for Al-Aqsa’s safety

Israel’s continued excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem is raising allegations of political motives and fears for the structural integrity of the holy site, according to experts and recent imagery, Anadolu reports. The controversial tunnels were… pic.twitter.com/9JCIQF3nUL — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 30, 2025

Israel’s continued excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem is raising allegations of political motives and fears for the structural integrity of the holy site, according to experts and recent imagery, Anadolu reports.

The controversial tunnels were videoed on Monday, Sept. 29, by Anadolu.

The tunnels, promoted as archaeological projects, are seen by critics as an effort to reinforce Israel’s historical claims over Jerusalem. However, these activities are alleged to violate international law and the “status quo” agreements.

The recent inauguration of the “Pilgrims’ Road” tunnel by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of many such projects in the area. These activities have intensified amid the war in Gaza and increased visits by Israeli officials to the mosque compound.

Provocative actions, such as a far-right lawmaker raising the Israeli flag inside Al-Aqsa and a minister calling for a Jewish temple to be built in its place, have stoked fears that the excavations aim to undermine the mosque, either directly or by causing structural damage.

Israel is carrying out excavations under the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and destroying Islamic artifacts, the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate stated last August.

A statement by the governorate said leaked videos showed illegal excavations being carried out by the Israeli forces beneath the flashpoint site.

It accused the Israeli authorities of “deliberately destroying Islamic artifacts dating back to the Umayyad period, which serve as living proof and conclusive evidence of the Muslims’ rightful ownership of the site.”

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.