UN official: Gaza situation intolerable morally, politically & legally

September 30, 2025 at 11:19 am

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator speaks virtually during Security Council open briefing on The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question at UN Headquarters. [Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, criticised the Israeli attacks on Gaza, saying the situation in the territory is unacceptable on moral, political and legal grounds.

Alakbarov made his remarks on Monday during a meeting of the UN Security Council on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.”

He said the escalation of Israeli military operations across Gaza makes him “appalled”.

Alakbarov stressed that the attacks continue “to bring death at unprecedented rate and destruction to Palestinians.”

“I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza, including women and children. The situation in Gaza is morally, politically, and legally intolerable,” he said.

He also expressed shock at the unbearable suffering, harsh living conditions and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that the famine there is “a man-made disaster.”

