UNICEF: One in five children in Gaza born with low birth weight

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday that one in five children in the Gaza Strip is born prematurely or with low birth weight, citing severe malnutrition and prolonged restrictions on food and medical supplies.

In a statement published on X, the agency said it had delivered essential hygiene supplies to hospitals and health centers in Gaza City this week but stressed that children require far greater access to nutrition and health services.

“Palestinian children in Gaza need access to more life-saving nutrition and health services,” UNICEF said, renewing its call for large-scale humanitarian aid to reach infants, children, and families across the enclave.

The UN agency also repeated its demand for an immediate ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access, noting that the blockade and restrictions imposed on Gaza for nearly two years have created what it described as an unprecedented humanitarian emergency.

According to local health authorities, the crisis has already claimed 422 lives, including 147 children, as of 29 September, due to famine-related causes.

