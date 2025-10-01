Duty to secure Gaza peace falls first on Islamic world, then global community: Turkish president

Ensuring Palestinians get the lasting peace they deserve is first the duty of the Islamic world to Gaza, then the global community’s, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at the opening of the Turkish parliament’s new legislative year, Anadolu reports.

Erdogan stressed that parliament has “passed the Gaza test with pride,” adding that it did so “in a manner worthy of our history and national character.”

He said the most powerful response to Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza has risen from the parliamentary chamber, highlighting Turkiye’s vocal stance on the humanitarian crisis.

The president vowed that Turkiye will continue its struggle until a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is established along the 1967 borders.

Erdogan’s remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza. The plan calls for prisoner exchanges, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave. A pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood is outlined in the plan as a possibility – but not a guarantee.

“Gaza has had enough of blood, tears, and destruction. This shame must end immediately,” Erdogan said, calling for an immediate halt to violence in the besieged enclave.

The president further stated that Türkiye’s firm stance on Gaza would make the country “a moral beacon of its time,” leaving a lasting mark in history.

He praised the Palestinian people, saying, “Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are the closest witnesses to Turkiye’s efforts” and “know very well what we have done.”

“We never abandoned the brave sons of Gaza who heroically resisted invading forces that attacked their land with the world’s most modern weapons,” he added.

The president also reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to defending Palestinian rights and Jerusalem, saying the country will persist in these efforts until its “final breath.”

Citing a slogan for a free Palestine, he also expressed hope for a future of peace and security, saying: “I sincerely hope that we will see beautiful days when peace, tranquility, and security prevail, from the river to the sea.”

Turning to Syria, Erdogan said: “We have always backed Syria’s territorial integrity, and continue to strongly oppose any plans to partition the country.”

He warned that if diplomatic efforts fail, Türkiye will not allow a repeat of past events in Syria.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

