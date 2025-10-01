Middle East Monitor
Israel charges two men with contacting Iranian intelligence

October 1, 2025 at 3:17 pm

Protesters, carrying Iranian and Palestinian flags as well as Hezbollah banners, demand an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza, gathering following Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 25, 2025. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]

Protesters, carrying Iranian and Palestinian flags as well as Hezbollah banners, demand an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, gathering following Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran on July 25, 2025. [Fatemeh Bahrami – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli prosecutors have charged two men with communicating with Iranian intelligence and carrying out security missions in exchange for cryptocurrency payments, authorities announced Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Israeli police and Shin Bet identified the suspects as Maor Kringle, 26, and Tal Amram, 26, both residents of Holon. They are accused of photographing military bases and public sites in Israel at the direction of Iranian handlers.

The statement said Kringle had been in contact with Iranian intelligence agents since early 2025 and allegedly tried to recruit others for similar missions. He was arrested in August on suspicion of committing security offenses.

Authorities described the case as part of an Iranian-linked network that seeks to recruit Israelis online and direct them to collect intelligence inside the country.

