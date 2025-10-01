Lieberman demands total blockade of Gaza if Hamas rejects US plan

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—wanted by the International Criminal Court—to impose a full blockade on Gaza if Hamas rejects the US peace proposal.

“If Hamas does not accept the Trump plan, at that moment we will close all crossings into Gaza. No humanitarian aid, no electricity, water, or fuel will be allowed,” Lieberman said, urging Netanyahu to make the threat explicit.

His remarks came as Qatar confirmed on Tuesday it had delivered the US president’s plan to Hamas the previous day. A follow-up meeting, with the participation of a Turkish delegation, was scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the proposal and the ongoing war.

A senior Palestinian official said Hamas began reviewing the plan on Tuesday, both within its leadership and in consultations with other Palestinian factions.

