Qatar: Issues in Trump’s Gaza plan need clarification, negotiation

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday evening that there are issues in US President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza which “need clarification and negotiation.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he explained: “We handed Trump’s plan to the Hamas negotiating delegation yesterday (Monday), and the discussions with them were general.”

He added: “We hope everyone will look at the plan constructively and make use of the opportunity to end the war.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israel, backed by the United States, has been committing what Palestinians and UN commission of Inquiry describe as genocide in Gaza, leaving 66,097 people killed and 168,536 wounded, most of them women and children. Famine has also claimed the lives of 453 Palestinians, including 150 children. Also, more than 90 per cent of homes are estimated to be damaged or destroyed.

Bin Abdulrahman continued: “So far, we do not know Hamas’s response to the plan, which requires agreement with the Palestinian factions.”

He noted that the plan “achieves a main goal by ending the war, but there are issues in it that need clarification and negotiation.”

He further stated: “Ending the war is a clear point in the plan, but the matter of the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza needs clarification, and this must be discussed.”