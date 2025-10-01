RSF files new ICC complaint against Israel over attacks on Gaza journalists

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has lodged a new complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC), submitting fresh evidence of war crimes by the Israeli army against journalists in the Gaza Strip.

The filing, announced Tuesday, is RSF’s fifth complaint since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza. It documents the targeting of 30 journalists between May 2024 and August 2025, including 25 killed and five injured. According to RSF, most were deliberately attacked because of their journalistic work or while performing their duties.

Antoine Bernard, RSF’s advocacy director, accused Israel of systematically silencing reporters. “Israel not only kills journalists, but continues to make false accusations and defamatory claims to legitimize their targeting,” he said. “We are deeply shocked by the continued impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators of these crimes due to the absence of necessary judicial and political measures.”

Bernard urged the ICC to resist political pressure and threats, and to “exercise its full powers to punish those responsible for crimes against journalists.”

