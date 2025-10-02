Israel’s defence minister’s remarks signal escalation of war crimes in Gaza, says Hamas

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Wednesday condemned recent statements by Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz, saying his remarks pave the way for a further escalation of “war crimes” against civilians in Gaza City, Anadolu agency reported.

Katz had said that anyone refusing to leave Gaza City would be considered “combatants or supporters of terrorism.” Hamas argued that such rhetoric amounts to a green light for increased military operations against the civilian population.

In a statement, the movement said Katz’s comments “represent a blatant manifestation of arrogance and disregard for the international community and the principles of international and humanitarian law, and are a prelude to an escalation of the war crimes committed by his army against hundreds of thousands of innocent residents of the city, including women, children, and the elderly.”

Hamas accused Israeli forces of carrying out “ethnic cleansing and systematic forced displacement” in Gaza, citing the bombardment of homes, mass casualties, and ongoing military operations in Gaza City as well as central and southern areas of the Strip.

The group called on the international community, along with Arab and Islamic states, to take “immediate action” to halt what it described as “serious and unprecedented violations,” urging efforts to hold Israeli leaders accountable before international courts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Katz announced that the Israeli army had completed its control of the Netzarim axis, west of the Gaza Strip, effectively splitting Gaza between its northern and southern regions. “This will tighten the siege on Gaza City, and will force anyone leaving southward to pass through army checkpoints,” Katz said.

READ: EU commissioner urges unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza