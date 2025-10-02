‘I’ve been kidnapped’ says Irish Senator as Israeli forces attacks Gaza Sumud flotilla vessels

Israeli naval forces have seized a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip, detaining hundreds of activists on board, according to organizers. Among those detained is Irish Senator Chris Andrews, a member of the Sinn Féin party, Anadolu reports. The incident occurred… pic.twitter.com/mT3G2zL6I4 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) October 2, 2025

Israeli naval forces have seized a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip, detaining hundreds of activists on board, according to organisers. Among those detained is Irish Senator Chris Andrews, a member of the Sinn Féin party, Anadolu reports.

The incident occurred in international waters, with organisers reporting that the flotilla was attacked while on a non-violent mission.

In a video message released from aboard the ‘Spectre’ vessel prior to the seizure, Senator Andrews stated, “Hi, my name is Chris Andrews and I’m from Ireland. And if you’re watching this, it means I’ve been kidnapped by the Israeli occupying forces against my will.”

He emphasised the peaceful nature of the mission, saying, “Our humanitarian mission was non-violent and abiding by international law. Please tell my government to demand my immediate release.”

Organisers confirmed on Thursday that the Israeli forces detained 317 activists from the flotilla. The group of individuals onboard is reported to be of diverse nationalities, including citizens from Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Greece, the United States, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and France.

In a statement issued via the social media platform X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the operation, stating that the detained activists are being transported to the port of Ashdod in Israel. From there, they will be deported to Europe.

The Gaza Strip remains under a severe Israeli blockade, and such aid flotillas have repeatedly attempted to deliver humanitarian supplies to the coastal enclave, often leading to confrontations with Israeli authorities.