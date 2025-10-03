Gaza health ministry condemns nurse Al-Hums’ abduction as breach of humanitarian law

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israeli special forces abducted nurse Tasneem Marwan al-Hums on Thursday morning while she was on her way to work at a medical point in Khan Younis. She is the daughter of Dr Marwan al-Hums, director of field hospitals in Gaza, who is also being held in Israeli prisons.

The ministry strongly condemned the abduction, saying it was “a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws that guarantee the protection afforded to medical personnel.”

It held Israel fully responsible for her safety and called for her immediate release.

The ministry also urged the international community to act quickly to stop repeated violations against medical teams and their families and to provide them with the necessary protection.