Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel minister labels Sumud flotilla activists as terrorists

October 3, 2025 at 8:45 am

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives the scene after an armed attack at the Ramot Junction at the entrance to East Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives the scene after an armed attack at the Ramot Junction at the entrance to East Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has attacked activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to break the blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

A video circulated on social media shows Ben Gvir confronting several detained activists, telling them: “You are terrorists.” The footage shows the activists on the ground under Israeli custody, while some responded by chanting: “Freedom for Palestine.”

Earlier, an Israeli official confirmed that the navy had detained more than 400 pro-Palestinian activists who were on board 41 ships in the flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. Preparations are underway to deport them to their home countries.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that all activists are in good health and that none of the flotilla’s ships or boats had reached Gaza.

READ: Israeli navy storms ships from Gaza-bound aid flotilla

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending