Israel minister labels Sumud flotilla activists as terrorists

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has attacked activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to break the blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

A video circulated on social media shows Ben Gvir confronting several detained activists, telling them: “You are terrorists.” The footage shows the activists on the ground under Israeli custody, while some responded by chanting: “Freedom for Palestine.”

Earlier, an Israeli official confirmed that the navy had detained more than 400 pro-Palestinian activists who were on board 41 ships in the flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. Preparations are underway to deport them to their home countries.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that all activists are in good health and that none of the flotilla’s ships or boats had reached Gaza.