Moroccan labour minister to protesters: Your message is clear but dialogue is difficult

Morocco’s Labour Minister, Younes Sekkouri, said the government is finding it difficult to hold talks with demonstrators who have been protesting for the sixth day in a row in several cities, but stressed that the message from young people has been received.

Speaking at a press conference in Rabat, Sekkouri said: “To be honest, we find it hard to organise a dialogue with the protesters, because the youth movements taking part are not structured in the traditional way.”

He added: “The government’s message is that it is ready for dialogue in a short time frame, but we need to know who we will be speaking to. The young people’s message has reached the government, and we must listen to them and understand why the priorities they see have not been addressed.”

Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas also spoke at the press conference, saying the government “has shown its commitment to dialogue, which should take place between two parties.”

He added: “We are ready to begin discussions while waiting for the other side to present its vision so that the picture becomes clear.”