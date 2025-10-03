Tony Blair to visit Cairo after Emirati mediation over Gaza administration plan

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is expected to visit Egypt within days, amid reports that he has been nominated to head an international administration for Gaza as part of a US plan to end the war of genocide.

According to the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Blair’s visit was arranged following mediation by the United Arab Emirates during President Mohammed bin Zayed’s trip to Cairo earlier this week. Blair is scheduled to meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati and General Intelligence Director Hassan Rashad to promote his vision for Gaza’s post-war governance.

An Egyptian diplomatic source told the newspaper that the Emirati effort sought to give Blair a platform to present his proposal at a time when Cairo remains firmly opposed to the idea of an international administration for Gaza. Egypt has objected to suggestions that such an administration could be headquartered on its territory.

The source added that the latest American proposal—revised after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week—calls for the headquarters to be established in Al-Arish, in Egypt’s North Sinai Governorate. Cairo has rejected the plan “in both form and substance.”

Egypt has instead pushed for a Palestinian-led framework, previously advocating the establishment of a Community Support Committee composed of independent technocrats and excluding Hamas. The proposal was meant to ensure a purely Palestinian administration of Gaza without international oversight.

Blair’s upcoming trip, facilitated by Emirati mediation, is seen as an effort to overcome Egyptian objections and test whether his plan for international administration can gain traction in the region.