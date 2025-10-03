Trump’s Gaza Plan: America’s silent occupation for Israel

When Donald Trump unveiled his so called Gaza Plan, it was framed as an initiative for stability and reconstruction after years of bloodshed. But beneath the glossy diplomatic packaging, the plan is not a vision for Palestinian self determination. It is, instead, a strategy of silent occupation. Through the Gaza Plan, Washington is effectively positioning itself as the administrator of Gaza on behalf of Israel, while erasing the only real military deterrent Israel has ever faced there, Hamas. By targeting Hamas under the pretense of peace and security, the United States is seeking to reduce Gaza to a geopolitical pawn, a land whose fate is dictated by American designs and Israeli ambitions rather than the will of its own people.

The logic is painfully clear. For decades, Hamas has served as the last bastion of organized Palestinian armed resistance in Gaza, a force that, regardless of one’s view on its ideology, gave Gaza a degree of autonomy and made it more than just a besieged strip of land. Hamas created what some called an embryonic state, a system of governance, an armed wing that deterred Israel’s incursions, and a symbolic narrative that Gaza could not be subdued by occupation alone. To neutralize Hamas militarily is not just to weaken a movement, it is to dismantle the fragile sovereignty Gaza had carved out for itself.

Trump’s Gaza Plan masks this reality with the language of humanitarian relief and reconstruction. Billions of dollars in aid are promised, overseen by a combination of international donors and regional partners. Yet the condition is always the same, Hamas must be eliminated, its political infrastructure dismantled, its military arm dissolved. The supposed reconstruction becomes inseparable from disarmament. What follows is an arrangement where Gaza is controlled not by its people, but by an American-Israeli security order. In practice, this is nothing less than occupation by proxy.

Netanyahu, of course, benefits enormously from this design. For Israel, the perpetual problem of Gaza has always been its unpredictability, its refusal to bend to the security architecture that Israel enforces over the West Bank. The Gaza Plan provides a solution, allow the United States to step in under Trump’s leadership, eliminate Hamas with international legitimacy, and convert Gaza into a territory that no longer poses a military threat. It is a dream outcome for Netanyahu, who gains not only security but also the veneer of global consensus behind a policy Israel could never impose alone.

But what is most striking about Trump’s approach is how it positions America as the guarantor of Gaza’s post-Hamas order. Rather than encouraging genuine Palestinian reconciliation or power sharing, Washington has crafted a scheme where the US dictates the terms of governance, security, and aid distribution. This is less about peace and more about ensuring Gaza never again becomes a center of resistance. Once Hamas is amputated, Gaza will exist only as an appendage of US and Israeli interests, managed under the illusion of international oversight.

In this arrangement, Gaza’s people are stripped of political agency. Their choices are reduced to acceptance of externally imposed governance or continued marginalisation. Hamas, for all its flaws, provided them with a sense of agency in confronting Israel’s overwhelming military power. Removing Hamas without offering a credible alternative rooted in Palestinian legitimacy means replacing one form of control with another, this time with the smiling face of “reconstruction” masking the hard fist of occupation.

The role of Qatar in this geopolitical manoeuvering is also worth examining. Doha has long positioned itself as a mediator in Gaza, providing financial aid, facilitating ceasefires, and acting as a bridge between Hamas and external powers. Yet Trump’s Gaza Plan threatens to redefine Qatar’s role, transforming it from an independent broker to a legitimising partner for America’s blueprint. Instead of proposing options that could strengthen Gaza’s political standing or allow Hamas to evolve into a legitimate governing force with security guarantees, Qatar risks becoming a junior partner in America’s silent takeover. The irony is striking, rather than protecting Gaza’s fragile autonomy, Qatar may end up delivering it to Washington and, by extension, Tel Aviv.

This is precisely why the Gaza Plan must be understood not as a peace initiative but as a geopolitical project. It serves three masters simultaneously. For the United States under Trump, it is an opportunity to demonstrate statesmanship and project global leadership, especially in the Middle East where American influence has waned. For Israel under Netanyahu, it is the long awaited removal of Gaza’s only military challenger. And for Qatar, it offers a chance to polish its international image as a constructive actor, even if the cost is Gaza’s subjugation.

Stripped of euphemisms, the Gaza Plan is nothing less than a reconfiguration of occupation. It does not liberate Gaza, it erases its last symbol of self defence. It does not empower Palestinians, it disarms them and then hands their future to American and Israeli overseers. And it does not build peace, it builds dependency, leaving Gaza with roads and buildings perhaps, but no sovereignty, no deterrence, and no capacity to shape its own destiny. In the end, what Trump offers is not freedom for Gaza, but its transformation into a controlled experiment in post resistance governance, a place where silence is mistaken for peace and occupation is disguised as reconstruction.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.