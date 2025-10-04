Gaza death toll tops 67,000 amid Israel’s genocidal war

At least 67,074 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said 66 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 265 people were injured, bringing the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 169,430.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.

It also noted that six Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to access humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,603, with more than 19,094 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said two Palestinian children died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brings the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 459 people, including 154 children.

READ: UN says at least 562 aid workers killed in Gaza in nearly 2 years

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million residents into famine.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since the IPC declared famine in Gaza, 181 people have starved to death, including 39 children, the ministry added.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 13,486 people and injured 57,389 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israel set to begin 1st phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, prime minister’s office says