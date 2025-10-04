Plane carrying various nationals from Global Sumud Flotilla lands in Istanbul

A plane carrying activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon, officials said, Anadolu reports.

The plane, which departed from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at the airport at 3.50 pm local time (1250 GMT).

As many as 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived in Istanbul by the flight.

The activists were welcomed by officials and other people at the airport.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed the arrival of the plane in Istanbul, extending “welcome.” Türkiye is continuing efforts to secure the swift return of its remaining citizens, he said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“These courageous individuals, who have become a voice for humanity’s conscience, have taken an honorable stance against oppression with their courage and determination; they have become the voice of the oppressed through their struggle for justice and human values,” Fidan added.

Aside from the Turkish and Malaysian citizens, nationals of the US, UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan were also aboard the plane.

