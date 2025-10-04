Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Popular Conference for Palestinians in the Diaspora welcomes resistance statement

October 4, 2025 at 9:52 am

Palestinians continue to flee from destroyed areas following the Israeli attacks on Gaza City, Gaza on October 2, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians continue to flee from destroyed areas following the Israeli attacks on Gaza City, Gaza on October 2, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras – Anadolu Agency]

The Popular Conference for Palestinians in the Diaspora have issued a statement on Saturday welcoming “the responsible national position expressed by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in its handling of Trump’s plan.” It said Hamas had demonstrated “wisdom, balance, and the prioritisation of the higher interests of the Palestinian people above all else.”

The Conference also commended the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, “who continue to embody patience and resilience in the face of siege and aggression.” It called upon all Palestinian forces and factions to unite, rally behind the resistance, and support its efforts to safeguard their people and defend their legitimate rights.

