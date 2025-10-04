US envoy Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law to travel to Egypt for Gaza talks

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Egypt on Saturday over Israeli hostages and Gaza ceasefire, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

“A White House official told me: “Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Egypt later today to finalize the technical details of the hostage release and discuss the lasting peace deal” Ravid said on the US social media company X.

Hamas on Friday said it agreed to hand over administration of Gaza to Palestinian technocrats and free all Israeli captives.

In a video address following Hamas’s statement, Trump, who unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza earlier this week, said he believes Hamas is ready for a “lasting peace,” and called on Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza.”

