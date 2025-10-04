Window for lasting regional peace opened after Hamas’ ceasefire response, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that a “window of opportunity” has opened for lasting peace in the region following Palestinian group Hamas’ response to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, Anadolu reports.

Hamas has shown, as it has many times before, its readiness for peace, Erdogan said in his address at a mass inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony in Istanbul, adding that the immediate cessation of Israeli attacks is crucial, and the emerging hopes for peace must not be allowed to fade.

On the ceasefire plan, he said it is quite possible to stop the bloodshed and establish peace if all parties act with a sense of responsibility.

Stressing that the most important agenda item in his phone call with Trump was Gaza, Erdogan added that Ankara welcomes Hamas’ response to the US president’s ceasefire plan.

Türkiye is working intensively to stop genocide in Gaza and has mobilized all its resources in every field, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic contacts, stated Erdogan.

At the UN, Ankara also brought the Gazan children’s suffering to global attention with visuals, he highlighted, noting that he also discussed it “in detail” with Trump.

Türkiye’s aim in diplomacy for Palestine is to ensure that “our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquility, and security as soon as possible,” the president noted.

Erdogan said his country will continue to do whatever is needed to prevent the death of another innocent person and to bring a smile to the faces of the Gaza children.

Türkiye is bringing “passengers of hope of the Global Sumud Flotilla to our country,” he further stated.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct. 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.

It is the largest flotilla to date to set out collectively to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

