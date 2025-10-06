Middle East Monitor
Israel denies Gaza ceasefire, calls it a temporary halt to bombing

October 6, 2025 at 10:51 am

Smoke rises from the area as Israel continues its attacks despite US President Donald Trump's call to “immediately stop the attacks on Gaza.” Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on October 4, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli government spokeswoman said Sunday there is no ceasefire in Gaza, describing the current pause as only a “temporary halt” to some airstrikes. She insisted the Israeli army retains the ability to continue operations in the enclave for what she called “defensive purposes,” according to Asharq News.

The spokeswoman confirmed that Israeli negotiators will begin indirect talks with Hamas scheduled for today, Monday, in Sharm el-Sheikh. The negotiations will be mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Talks are expected to focus on a prisoner exchange after Hamas signalled acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s proposal. The movement expressed willingness to negotiate the first phase of the deal, which would see the release of all Israeli detainees, living and dead, in exchange for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained in Gaza during the war, unrelated to the 7 October attack.

READ: Hamas ‘ready for a lasting peace,’ Israel ‘must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza’: Trump

