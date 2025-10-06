Israel kills more than 90 Palestinians over 2 days despite international calls for ceasefire

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 90 Palestinians over the past two days, despite international calls for a ceasefire, local authorities said Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces carried out 131 air and artillery strikes on densely populated areas of civilians and displaced people in Gaza, killing 94 civilians, including women and children, with 61 of the victims in Gaza City, Gaza’s Government Media Office said in a statement on Telegram.

“This ongoing crime falls within the framework of the continuous genocide against our Palestinian people and confirms that the occupation disregards all international calls for de-escalation, insisting on continuing the systematic killing of civilians and the destruction of the means of life in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

It called on the US administration and the international community to take “serious, effective and immediate action” to halt the aggression and ensure a ceasefire.

On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that he is ready to implement the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, calling for the immediate release of all Israeli captives.

Israeli military and media reports claimed the political leadership had ordered the cessation of Gaza City’s occupation and “reduction of military activity in the (Gaza) Strip to defensive operations only.”

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point Gaza plan, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel’s approval, a ceasefire and the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive. Israel, meanwhile, is holding around 11,100 Palestinian captives, many of whom face torture, hunger and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza, and most of its infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.

