Rights Group: Israel detains Gaza nurse in Ashkelon Prison, blocks lawyer access

The Addameer Association for Human Rights said Sunday that the Israeli authorities are holding 23-year-old nurse Tasneem Marwan Shafiq Al-Hums in Ashkelon Prison after her detention last week in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Addameer said it had received power of attorney from Al-Hums’s family to pursue her case, but Israeli authorities have barred her from meeting her lawyer until 16 October.

Alaa Al-Skafi, director of the rights group, said Al-Hums appeared before Beersheba Court on Sunday, which extended her detention by 45 days.

The organisation voiced concern over what it described as “kidnapping crimes” by armed groups operating with the support of Israeli forces in Gaza, citing Al-Hums’s detention as the latest case.

