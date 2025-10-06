Sweden: Reports of Israel mistreating climate activist Thunberg would be very serious if true

Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, said on Sunday that if reports of Israel mistreating Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg following her detention from the Gaza Aid Flotilla are true, the situation would be “very serious.”

In an interview with the Swedish news agency TT, Stenergard referred to reports claiming that Thunberg was mistreated following her detention by Israeli authorities.

Commenting on the reports, she said: “I have taken note of the reports of allegations of abusive treatment. If the reports are true, this is very serious.”

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the embassy are working to bring the Swedish citizens home as soon as possible,” she added.

The Foreign Minister also confirmed that, even before the detention, Sweden had already informed Israel of the importance of respecting the security and consular rights of the Swedish activists.

On Saturday, Turkish activist and journalist Ersin Çelik, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, claimed that Israeli forces had “severely tortured Greta before our eyes,” according to Anadolu Agency.

