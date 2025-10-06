Trump rebukes Netanyahu after his pessimism over Hamas response

The US news website Axios reported on Sunday that US President Donald Trump sharply rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, using strong language during a phone call between them on Friday. The call followed Netanyahu’s pessimistic reaction to Hamas’s response to a White House proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

According to Axios, citing American officials, Trump had phoned Netanyahu after receiving what he described as a “conditionally positive response” from Hamas to his peace plan. The movement had reportedly expressed its readiness to release all captives in exchange for a complete ceasefire and full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, while requesting negotiations over some details.

However, one US official said that Netanyahu told Trump that Hamas’s response “is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything.”

This comment angered Trump, who reportedly replied sharply: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

A second US source confirmed that “the exchange reflects how determined Trump is to push through Netanyahu’s reservations, and convince him to end the war if Hamas will make a deal, according to Axios.

Netanyahu has privately argued that Hamas’s response amounts to an implicit rejection of the American plan, according to his remarks.

