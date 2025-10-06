UK police accused of excessive force at protests over Israeli attack on Gaza aid flotilla

The UK Metropolitan Police has been accused of using excessive force against protesters standing in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Tens of thousands of people marched in the capital and other UK cities o last week to protest against the illegal Israeli interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats and to demand the release of the detained activists.

In central London, demonstrators walked from Parliament Square to Downing Street, and roads were blocked between Parliament Square and Charing Cross, where several police vans were stationed.

Officers have reportedly made 40 arrests as crowds chanted: “Over a hundred thousand deaths, you’re arresting us instead.”

Watch: Israel’s drone strike on Gaza Flotilla: MEMO in conversation with Ann Wright

The flotilla, made up of at least 44 civilian boats carrying around 500 activists and humanitarian aid supplies, was intercepted late on Wednesday and those on board were detained and taken to Israel, according to organisers.

One vessel, the Mikeno, reportedly broke through the blockade and reached Palestinian territorial waters near Gaza before contact was lost. If confirmed, it would mark the closest a humanitarian flotilla has come to the territory since Israel imposed a naval blockade in 2009.

Protests were also held in Italy, Greece, Ireland, Turkey, Tunisia and Argentina. In Italy, trade unions have also called a general strike for Friday.