British arms exports to Israel ‘hit record high’ in recent months

New customs data indicate that the value of UK arms exports to Israel reached a record high in June 2025, with September ranking as the second-highest month on record, despite the UK government’s partial suspension of some export licenses, Anadolu reports.

As of July, the ruling Labour government still maintains more than 300 arms export licenses with Israel, Channel 4 said in its exclusive report.

The figures come amid ongoing scrutiny of the UK’s arms export licensing regime. Under the system, any export license for controlled military goods must be evaluated against criteria, including the risk that the items may be used to violate international humanitarian law.

However, Israeli customs figures show that the UK continues to provide arms to Israel. In August, customs records reveal that more than 100,000 bullets were shipped from Britain to Israel, with the total value of UK arms exports in that month estimated at around £150,000 (about $201,000).

In June alone, Israel received £408,000 (approximately $547,000) worth of arms from the UK, making it the highest monthly value since customs records began in January 2022.

READ: Hamas’ acceptance of Trump’s peace plan ‘significant step forwards’: British premier

In response to growing calls for a full arms embargo against Israel for its genocide in Gaza, the UK government suspended 29 of around 350 arms export licenses in September 2024, claiming that they had stopped any items that would be used by the Israeli army in Gaza.

From Oct. 7, 2023, through May 2024, the UK government approved 108 licenses for military and controlled goods to Israel, without revoking or refusing any.

In September 2024, under the Labour government, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced a suspension of roughly 30 export licenses out of approximately 350 active ones, citing “a clear risk” that certain exports might facilitate serious violations of IHL.

However, that suspension excluded certain categories, notably components associated with the F-35 combat aircraft, which are supplied via a multinational spare-parts pool.

Critics, including the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), have flagged that UK firms supply key components used in radar, electronic warfare, targeting, aircraft systems, and related military technologies to Israel.

The UK government has defended its licensing decisions, saying it continues to review all licenses and must balance obligations toward Israel’s right to self-defense.

READ: Starmer government ‘not doing anything’ to help UK citizens kidnapped in international waters