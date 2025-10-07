Israeli airstrikes kill 2 people in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed and a third was injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that a strike targeted the town of Deir Aames in Tyre, killing one person and injuring another.

One more civilian was killed when an Israeli drone hit a bulldozer in Yater town in the Bint Jbeil district, the ministry said.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January this year. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

