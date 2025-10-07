ITA Airways extends Tel Aviv flight suspension until end of year

Italy’s ITA Airways will extend the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of the year, it said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The decision also concerns two flights scheduled for New Year’s Day 2026, the company, part of the Lufthansa group, said in a statement.

Israel’s two-year-old genocide in Gaza has led to several suspensions of flight connections.

ITA’s services to and from Israel had been due to resume on 2 November. “Passengers can either have their flight rebooked at a later date or refunded,” the airline said.

Airlines cancelled their flights to Israel and avoided flying over large parts of the Middle East airspace following the Israeli nighttime raids on Iran.