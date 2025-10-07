Morocco: Gen Z protests continue for the 10th day in Rabat

Protests by Morocco’s Generation Z youth continued in the capital, Rabat, for the tenth consecutive day, demanding the right to health and education and calling for an end to corruption.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Bab El Had Square on Monday evening, chanting slogans that called for the government to step down.

In a statement shared on the Discord app, the GenZ 212 movement announced that the tenth day of demonstrations would be held in several cities, including Rabat, Tangier, Casablanca, Fez, Berkane, and 16 other cities across the country.

The movement said that efforts were being made to appoint coordinators to oversee the protests in each city, in order to prevent other groups from taking advantage of the movement or claiming leadership roles within it.

Earlier, the group issued a separate statement rejecting a meeting organised by the youth wing of the Popular Movement Party in Marrakech, describing it as an attempt to exploit their cause.