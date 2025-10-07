Report: Netanyahu assures Ben Gvir that Barghouti won’t be freed in Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly pledged to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir that prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be included in any potential prisoner exchange as part of the Gaza deal.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the commitment was made during a meeting held late Sunday night in Jerusalem, which lasted more than two hours and was also attended by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. During the meeting, Ben Gvir reportedly presented a list of demands in preparation for the possible implementation of a hostage exchange agreement.

Citing sources present at the meeting, Channel 14 said Netanyahu assured Ben Gvir that “symbols of terrorism, led by Marwan Barghouti,” would not be released under any circumstances.

The discussion also focused on Israel’s military posture following a potential deal. Ben Gvir and Smotrich sought assurances that the Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) would retain operational freedom in the Gaza Strip even after hostages are returned during the initial phase of the agreement. Netanyahu reportedly responded that the IOF would maintain “full freedom of action,” including the right to re-enter areas from which it might temporarily withdraw if ceasefire understandings were violated.

The report added that Ben Gvir expressed scepticisms about the involvement of mediating countries such as Egypt and Qatar, warning against reliance on foreign guarantees. Netanyahu, however, insisted that Israel would secure both international guarantees and operational flexibility.

According to Channel 14, the two ministers also raised the issue of encouraging “emigration” from the Gaza Strip, though Netanyahu did not make any formal commitment on that point.