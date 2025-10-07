Trump says another US team left for negotiations on Gaza

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that another US team left to take part in negotiations on Gaza, voicing hope for a deal, Anadolu reports.

“We’ll certainly be talking about Gaza. We’re in very serious negotiations,” Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Mark Carney, Canada’s visiting prime minister.

“I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It’s something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately, etc. And so our team is over there now, another team just left,” Trump said.

Trump said every country in the world has supported his 20-point Gaza plan that includes the release of all Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

“There’s a real chance that we could do something,” he added.

Trump reiterated that a deal on the Middle East is “very close.”

“There’s a chance to bring peace to the Middle East,” he said.

When asked what guarantees he is giving Arab partners that Israel will not resume its offensive after the captives are released, Trump said that negotiations are still going on.

“We are going to do everything possible. We have a lot of power, and we’re going to do everything possible to make sure everybody adheres to the deal,” he added.

