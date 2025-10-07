Two years of genocide: Palestinian courage and Zionist Failure

Two years have passed since “Israel” launched its genocidal war against Gaza, leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction: cities razed, hospitals and UN schools in ruins, and over three hundred thousand Palestinian lives extinguished. But, despite the massacre planned to crush the dignity of a people, the resistance remains firm, transforming every martyr into a symbol of perseverance.

This confrontation is not terrorism. It is the legitimate defence of life, land, and existence against a colonial occupation that has already lasted 77 years. International law, the UN, the BRICS, Brazil, and treaties recognise the legitimacy of a people’s struggle against foreign occupation and colonial oppression. The Palestinian resistance, armed or unarmed, is an expression of sovereignty and self-determination.

In the last two years, “Israel” has poured unparalleled military violence onto Gaza: approximately 300 tonnes of explosives dropped per square kilometre since October 2023—twenty times more than the US used in Vietnam. None of this, however, has broken the determination of a people fighting to exist.

The army that called itself “invincible” did not defeat Hamas, did not silence the forces of resistance, nor did it achieve a political or moral victory. What it achieved was only death, destruction, and the deepening of its own internal crisis. Military force generates neither stability nor legitimacy; it only exposes the failure of the Zionist regime.

The cowardly war that spills the blood of children, women, and civilians, and deepens the blockade of food and medical care, will not be enough to achieve the occupier’s objectives. Even “Israel’s” own strategists recognise the truth that they will never defeat the Palestinian resistance forces, Hezbollah, or the Axis of Resistance. What remains for the aggressor is destruction, and with it, the living proof of its moral and historical defeat.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, presented a theatrical “peace plan” of 20 points to end the war in the Gaza Strip. A plan that seems to have been written by the four hands of Trump and Netanyahu. A Zionist proposal hostile to Palestinian rights, which definitively buries the two-state solution and consolidates “Israel’s” colonial control over Palestine. More than reconstruction, it proposes tutelage; more than justice, it offers impunity for the ongoing genocide.

Demanding the disarmament of the Resistance without holding “Israel” accountable for the massacres—more than 328,000 dead in two years, according to the scientific journal The Lancet—and for the total destruction of Gaza, is asking the victims to surrender their only defence in exchange for empty promises. During 77 years of Zionist occupation and 18 years of blockade of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian people have been deprived of their fundamental rights. There will be no true ceasefire if the price is the renunciation of legitimate self-defence.

Hamas responded to US President Donald Trump’s plan to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza with a stance that combined responsibility and patriotic defence. After extensive internal consultations and with various Palestinian forces and factions, the movement made it clear that no transition administration should be formed without Palestinian leadership.

Hamas’s position reflects a commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and the rejection of any external interference. The movement emphasises that negotiations must result in the complete withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza, the protection of residents against forced displacement, and the guarantee that Palestinians will administer their own political, security, and subsistence affairs sovereignly.

Two years of genocide have not destroyed Gaza. On the contrary, they have strengthened its voice and echoed the denunciation of an unacceptable massacre around the world. Every destroyed home is living proof of injustice; every murdered child gives rise to new voices of resistance. “Israel” may impose military battles, but it is losing the political and moral war. The world needs to choose between being an accomplice to the massacre of an indigenous people or joining the current of solidarity that keeps the flame of liberation alive.

Therefore, any plan that omits or marginalises the Palestinian resistance forces will be doomed to failure. It will not be perceived as peace, but as an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause under a mask of diplomacy. A true ceasefire will only be possible if it fully respects the rights of the Palestinian people, guaranteed by decades of struggle and sanctioned by international law: the right to land, self-determination, and liberation from occupation.

The Palestinian resistance fighters and the patient people of the Gaza Strip will continue their battle for independence, dignity, and liberation from the Zionist occupation, defending their legitimate right to self-determination. Their actions are examples of bravery, resilience, and heroism in the face of the Israeli death machine. The Palestinian resistance will follow the path traced by the martyrs, until all of Palestine is liberated.

