Behind the Egypt-Turkey Friendship Exercises

Egyptian Turkish relations are moving toward a new horizon of military cooperation—signalling a major turning point in the growing rapprochement between the two countries, as they seek to shape a new regional alliance.

For the first time in 13 years, the Friendship Sea Exercises between the two countries took place in the eastern Mediterranean from 22 to 26 September, against a backdrop of rising tensions across the Middle East.

What is Egypt hoping to gain from these manoeuvres? Have the Turks accomplished what they wanted? And how deep will military cooperation run between the Middle East’s two leading naval powers?

A strategic shift

The resumption of the Friendship Sea Exercises marks a significant and strategic development on the regional stage, strengthening the rapprochement between Turkey—ranked tenth globally—and Egypt, which holds first place among Arab states and 13th worldwide, according to WDMMW, a site specialising in global naval power rankings.

The high-profile manoeuvres involved frigates, submarines, attack boats, and F-16 fighter jets. They included live-fire exercises conducted by special forces from both countries using various weapons, in the presence of the naval commanders of Egypt and Turkey, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesperson.

The Egyptian Turkish manoeuvres gained unusual momentum, coming after a long break since 2013 and following the Israeli attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, on 9 September. They also took place amid a heated regional context — shaped by the ongoing war in Gaza and Houthi attacks on shipping traffic in the Red Sea.

The timing itself carries implicit warning messages to any party that might seek to undermine the security of either country. It also points to the possibility that the growing cooperation between Cairo and Ankara could evolve into a strategic joint defence agreement—like the one concluded between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan last month, following the Doha attack.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Cairo twice last year, pursuing a “zero problems” policy with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, after more than a decade of estrangement following the 2013 military coup that toppled the late President Mohamed Morsi.

Military cooperation



The messages conveyed by the Friendship Sea exercises go beyond the scope of a military drill, extending toward the formulation of new understandings and arrangements between the two countries concerning the situations in Gaza, Libya, Syria, Sudan, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to political analyst Gamal Al-Masri, these manoeuvres may serve as a political message to hostile powers — affirming that Egypt is no longer diplomatically isolated, and that Turkey is now ready to engage in military cooperation with Arab countries with which it once had strained relations.

The region may soon be on the verge of a new alliance — a response to the US abandonment of its Gulf ally, Qatar, and its tacit approval of the Israeli attack against it. This development has undermined confidence in Washington and is likely to drive a reshaping of regional alliances.

The formation of this alliance and its public unveiling may only be a matter of time — especially as Israel continues its hostile actions against Lebanon and Syria, after having targeted Iran and Yemen, amid growing speculation that Egypt or Turkey could be next in line for Israeli aggressions.

Anticipating the possibility of confrontation, the two countries have moved to expand their cooperation in military manufacturing. Last August, they announced a joint production venture for drones and land vehicles between Turkey’s HAVELSAN Defence Technologies and Egypt’s Arab Organization for Industrialisation.

Turkey had previously supplied the Egyptian army with its Bayraktar TB2 drone under a deal announced in February last year. It also granted Egypt the opportunity to join the production program of its fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, according to Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW).

Understandings and arrangements

Turkey is acutely aware of the dangers posed by Israel’s growing influence in the region—particularly after the 12-day war Israel waged against Iran, during which it used Cyprus and Greece as strategic depth. These concerns are shared by Egypt, which faces border tensions, pressure to accept the displacement of Palestinians into its territory, and an Israeli military presence near its borders that violates the terms of the 1979 peace treaty between the two countries.

Considering this, Ankara has made no secret of its intention to pursue major strategic defence projects, including the Steel Dome system designed to counter missiles and drones, the construction of underground shelters, and the development of early warning and air defence systems—all part of a proactive strategy to address potential vulnerabilities ahead of any future confrontation.

Observers note that Cairo shares Ankara’s concerns and does not hide its unease over Israel’s expansionist ambitions in the region, particularly under the current far-right government in Tel Aviv. This, they argue, explains Egypt’s drive to strengthen its defence cooperation with Turkey—an effort that could eventually evolve into the foundation of a new regional alliance.

A few days ago, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated in an interview with Egypt’s MBC channel that his country’s relations with Egypt “are now stronger than they’ve ever been in modern history,” noting that there is still more that can and should be done to further advance bilateral ties.

Fidan, originally an intelligence officer known for his sharpness and strategic acumen, emphasised that the growing threats in the region now compel greater discussion on security and cooperation in this regard. “We must cooperate, particularly in the field of defence industries,” he stressed, adding that his country needs to discuss the issue of collective security with regional states—foremost among them Egypt and Saudi Arabia—as much as it needs to address matters of economy, trade, and technology.

In an important study published the month before last, titled “The 12-Day War and the Lessons for Turkey,” the Turkish National Intelligence Academy concluded that the country’s national security does not rest solely on advancing defence industries or forging military partnerships, but also on strengthening alliances with other nations.

New equations

The current course, driven by shared interests and common goals, is paving the way for the establishment of bilateral—and eventually trilateral—defence partnerships among Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Such cooperation could redefine the balance of power in the region and create a deterrent force capable of curbing Israel’s reckless behaviour.

These exercises will not be the last, according to a diplomatic source who spoke to Middle East Monitor on the condition of anonymity. The source anticipated further steps toward bilateral cooperation across all fields—particularly in security, military, intelligence, and economic domains—especially after the Doha attack sent a stark message to the region: “No one is safe from Israel.”

Egyptian political researcher Mohamed Gomaa says that the idea of an “Arab NATO,” first proposed by Egypt, may not fully materialise, but it could take shape in new forms at both the Arab and Islamic levels — such as Egyptian-Turkish, Turkish-Saudi, Saudi-Pakistani, or Turkish-Iranian alliances — gradually maturing into what he describes as a new defensive alliance.

Pragmatism dictates that both Egypt and Turkey seek new allies amid Russia’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine, the decline of the European Union’s influence, and the loss of confidence in the United States. The shifting balance of power in the region following the wars in Gaza and Iran calls for a reassessment of strategic calculations, the use of leverage where it matters, and the establishment of new security and defence dynamics.

The coming months are likely to witness further Egyptian-Turkish moves through instruments of military power, should the two countries continue implementing their strategy of regional repositioning rather than merely tactical manoeuvring. This comes as the balance of power has tilted in Israel’s favour, leaving Arab and Islamic security increasingly exposed — a reality that makes the creation of a new defensive alliance imperative, one capable of steering coordination and cooperation on Eastern Mediterranean issues and curbing Israel’s unchecked conduct in the region.

