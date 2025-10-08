‘Bullied by Jewish donors’: Charlie Kirk vowed to leave the pro-Israel cause before assassination

“I have no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause,” said Charlie Kirk before his assassination, newly confirmed messages reveal.

Leaked text messages sent by the influential Conservative commentator, days before his assassination, reveal that the conservative activist was preparing to distance himself from Israel due to what he described as donor “bullying” — a revelation that has intensified suspicions about the true motives behind his killing.

The messages, made public by Kirk’s close friend and former colleague, Candace Owens, show he was enraged over the withdrawal of a major donor who objected to his decision to platform former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Just lost another huge Jewish donor,” Kirk wrote. “$2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I’m thinking of inviting Candace.”

“Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this,” he added in the now widely circulated group chat.

“I have no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause,” Kirk concluded — a position sharply at odds with his long-standing public support for the occupation state.

READ: Oracle executive pushed to ‘embed love for Israel’ in US culture as TikTok sale advances

Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet confirmed the authenticity of the messages during the latest broadcast of The Charlie Kirk Show, noting that although the exchange was originally private, he shared it with authorities following Kirk’s assassination, saying he wanted to leave “no stone unturned.”

Owens claimed the messages were sent just two days before Kirk was gunned down while addressing students at Utah Valley University. The FBI has arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who remains the sole suspect in the case and could face the death penalty in the state of Utah if convicted.

In the days following Kirk’s assassination, a major donor had pulled funding from Turning Point after he refused to remove Carlson from the lineup for AmericaFest, the group’s flagship annual event. Carlson also revealed that Kirk had grown increasingly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “a very destructive force” and accusing the Israeli leader of manipulating US policy for his own ends.

“He said it to me many times — he did not like Bibi Netanyahu,” Carlson said.

According to Carlson, Kirk believed that the United States was being used to fight wars on Israel’s behalf — a position he found increasingly intolerable. “There was a small, very intense group who tormented Charlie until the day he died,” Carlson added, without elaborating.

Kirk’s shift came as a shock to many within the conservative movement. Long regarded as one of Israel’s most reliable evangelical allies, he had previously spoken at pro-Israel rallies, travelled frequently to the occupation state and even met his wife, Erika Kirk, while on a visit to Israeli occupied Jerusalem.

The messages confirmed by Kolvet appear to reinforce what had previously been treated as fringe speculation: that Kirk may have been targeted in part due to his break with powerful pro-Israel networks in Washington. The Grayzone has reported on Kirk’s growing frustration with being financially “blackmailed” by major donors — most of them connected to Israel lobbying operations.

Though the FBI has offered little detail on motive, critics say inconsistencies in the official version of events warrant further investigation. Owens, who has come under criticism for floating conspiracy theories about the case, has nonetheless pointed to what she describes as troubling anomalies.

The affair comes at a time of growing scrutiny over the role of donor money and lobbying in shaping US policy toward Israel. Kirk’s private messages now confirm that he saw the influence of these donors as coercive and intolerable. His death, and the questions surrounding it, have deepened existing fractures within the American right over unconditional support for Israel.

READ: Larry Ellison vetted Marco Rubio for loyalty to Israel