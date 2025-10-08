Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli navy attacks another aid flotilla heading to Gaza

October 8, 2025 at 11:29 am

A screen grab shows The Israeli Navy attacked three ships of the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in international waters roughly 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers) from the enclave on October 08, 2025. [Freedom Flotilla Coalition - Anadolu Agency]

A screen grab shows The Israeli Navy attacked three ships of the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in international waters roughly 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers) from the enclave on October 08, 2025. [Freedom Flotilla Coalition – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli navy has attacked another aid flotilla sailing towards Gaza in an attempt to break the blockade imposed on the Strip, according to media sources.

The reports said the navy intercepted the flotilla’s ships about 140 miles off the Gaza coast, confirming that contact with the vessels had been lost. The nine-boat convoy, affiliated with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), issued a distress call following what it described as an Israeli military attack in international waters, calling the escalation a “war crime.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it had stopped another flotilla bound for Gaza, saying: “The ships and the activists aboard are being taken to an Israeli port.” It added that all passengers were safe and were expected to be deported immediately.

This latest voyage follows last week’s Israeli naval assault on more than 40 boats that were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla administration said six of its members remain detained by Israel after what it called an “illegal abduction” in international waters.

Reuters quoted Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as saying she and other detainees were “subjected to torture” in an Israeli prison, adding: “I was not given clean water, and other detainees were denied vital medicines.”

READ: Greta Thunberg and Sumud Flotilla activists reach Greece following detention in Israel

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending