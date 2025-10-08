Sudanese Observatory expresses concern over hate speech, violence and arrests targeting refugees in Libya

The Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights has voiced deep concern over the growing hate speech, violence and arbitrary arrests targeting Sudanese refugees in Libya.

The observatory said the situation in western Libya, particularly in Tripoli, Misrata, Al-Zawiya and Sorman, has become catastrophic and threatens the lives of hundreds of refugees.

According to several verified reports, security bodies, including the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration, have carried out night raids on refugees’ homes, detaining many arbitrarily and transferring them to overcrowded centres lacking basic humanitarian standards. Refugees, including women and children, are said to face degrading and inhuman treatment in open detention areas.

The observatory also warned that an organised hate campaign on social media is fuelling public violence, with civilians attacking foreigners and vandalising their property. In documented incidents, armed individuals have broken into refugees’ homes, threatened families with knives and forced them to leave their houses.

Among the cases mentioned was that of Sudanese journalist Musab Mohamed Ali and his family in Sorman, who were forced from their home after being threatened.

The observatory urged Libyan authorities to halt arbitrary raids, ensure the protection of civilians, improve conditions in detention centres and take immediate steps to end hate speech and incitement against refugees.

