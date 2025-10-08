UNICEF: Gaza’s children enduring “terror no child should experience”

A UNICEF spokesperson warned Tuesday that children in Gaza are enduring levels of violence and fear that “no child should ever experience,” amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Ricardo Perez said that children have borne a devastating share of the toll, with one child killed or injured every 17 minutes. He described the figure as “shocking and unacceptable,” adding that many children have been orphaned or repeatedly displaced.

Perez called on Israel to halt its attacks and agree to a ceasefire, citing the “unprecedented” levels of violence. He stressed that Gaza’s children face daily horrors, including loss of family, forced flight, and lack of safety.

He also pointed to the grave humanitarian crisis, warning that Israel’s restrictions on aid access have compounded the suffering of children across the territory.

READ: UN warns Gaza children face third year without school amid Israel’s war