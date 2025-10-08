US bankrolled Israel’s Gaza genocide with $33 bn in military aid, damning new report reveals

A new report released yesterday by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and the Costs of War Project at Brown University has found that the US has provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 7, 2023. The damning findings directly implicate US support in what many human rights groups and UN officials have labelled a genocide.

The report, authored by Quincy Institute fellow William D Hartung, lays out the spending channels that have fuelled Israel’s military operations — from direct arms shipments to massive funding programs like Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and offshore procurement. It concludes that Israel’s prolonged and devastating military campaign would not have been possible without US financing, weapons, and political backing.

“Given the scale of current and future spending, it is clear the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) could not have done the damage they have done in Gaza… without U.S. support,” the report states.

In addition to the $21.7 billion sent directly to Israel, the US has spent another $9.65–$12.07 billion on related military operations in Yemen, Iran, and other regional theatres sparked by Israel’s aggression in the region, pushing total US expenditures tied to the Gaza genocide past $33 billion.

The report lists the lethal equipment the US has shipped to Israel: over $2.3 billion worth of bombs, missiles, and mines; more than 20,000 assault rifles; and thousands of guidance kits, warheads, and other offensive weapons. These arms have been central to Israel’s aerial campaign, which has left over 67,000 Palestinians dead, mainly women and children.

The report also details how the US has continued arms deliveries under both the administration of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with new weapons deals — such as a $6 billion package announced just last month — lined up for years to come.

Despite growing public opposition to Israel’s genocide, no action has been taken to suspend aid or arms transfers. The report warns that unless the US cuts off all forms of military support — including spare parts and maintenance — Israel will remain fully capable of continuing its war.

“Without US support, Israel would have no combat aircraft to drop bombs and many fewer bombs to drop,” the report concludes. “An increasing share of Israel’s arsenal would be down for maintenance without US contractor mechanics and spare parts.”

