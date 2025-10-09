David Frum and Douglas Murray secretly drafted speeches for Israeli ambassador

Leaked messages reveal British commentator Douglas Murray and US neoconservative David Frum directly aided Israel’s PR efforts during 2014 Gaza assault, one of many carried out by Israel against the besieged enclave.

Murray and Frum, two high-profile commentators, covertly helped draft speeches for Israel’s former ambassador to the UN, Ron Prosor, at the height of the 2014 Israeli military assault on Gaza. The correspondence, exposed by Drop Site News and sourced from the hacking collective Handala, offers rare insight into how prominent figures in Western media operate behind the scenes to cover for Isarel’s war crimes.

The revelations include Murray—a British columnist and associate editor at The Spectator—and Frum, a senior editor at The Atlantic and former speechwriter for US President George W Bush, drafting entire speeches, and even fundraising for the Israeli army.

Staunch Zionist, Frum, who is credited with coining the term “Axis of Evil,” and widely believed to be a key figure in pushing the US into war with Iraq in 2003 on Israel’s behalf, helped compose a speech for Ambassador Prosor in July 2014, when Israel’s bombardment of Gaza killed over 2,200 Palestinians, including 551 children.

Frum’s speech framed the Gaza offensive as a clash of civilisation and claimed that it was “the most tenacious challenge to the free world in decades.” He invoked Cold War-era rhetoric and glorifying Israeli military actions. That same week, Frum solicited an interview with Prosor for The Atlantic, which soon published a glowing profile praising the diplomat’s “toughness.” Jeffrey Mark Goldberg, Editor in Chief of The Atlantic served as a prison guard for the Israeli army.

Read: Israel pays influencers up to $7,000 per post to occupy information space

Murray, who frequently touts his high journalistic credentials and claimed on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he holds himself to “a rule of never commenting on a country without visiting,” drafted his own version of Prosor’s UN speech. It contained inflammatory language deriding European Muslims, defending illegal Israeli settlements and characterising boycott campaigns against Israel as racist. “I will give all the time I can to helping to get it right,” he promised in a July 2014 message to the ambassador pledging his time and effort to complete the speech.

Later that year, Murray boasted of raising over $1.3 million for the Association for the Wellbeing of Israeli Soldiers, a group dedicated to supporting the Israeli military. He praised the soldiers as “superb” and expressed joy over their meeting in New York. Prosor responded with warm thanks, writing: “Keep up the good work!”

Read: Larry Ellison vetted Marco Rubio for loyalty to Israel

Despite these extensive ties, Murray has continued to appear in Western media as an “independent” journalist. Last year he visited the Gaza crossing points embedded with Israeli forces, wearing a PRESS-labelled flak jacket—without disclosing that he had previously helped fund and advise the very military he was reporting on.

The emails also show CNN producer Pamela Gross privately fundraising for Israel’s Iron Dome system while booking Prosor for TV appearances.

The cache, which includes hundreds of non-public documents verified by Drop Site, raises critical questions about media impartiality and the extent of pro-Israel influence within Western journalistic institutions.

Both Frum and Murray have refused to comment. CNN, The Atlantic and the Israeli embassy in Germany, where Prosor now serves, have also remained silent.

Read: Oracle executive pushed to ‘embed love for Israel’ in US culture as TikTok sale advances

Murray’s public identity as a truth-telling journalist, untethered to political bias, now stands in sharp contrast to his private correspondence. The revelations underscore how entrenched media figures and political commentators are often deeply embedded within Israel’s global PR infrastructure.