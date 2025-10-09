Middle East Monitor
Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to sabotage Gaza talks but has “no room to manoeuvre”, says Turkiye’s FM

October 9, 2025 at 12:48 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkiye on October 8, 2025. [Turkish Foreign Policy – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently sought to undermine negotiations on Gaza but warned that his options are now limited.

“Netanyahu always has a ‘Plan B’ to sabotage any negotiations on Gaza. But I don’t think he has any room to manoeuvre now,” Fidan told reporters at a joint press conference in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani.

Fidan described Hamas’s response to US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan as “very positive” and said discussions in Egypt currently center on four main issues.

He added that if understandings are reached during the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, a ceasefire could be announced as early as today, Wednesday.

“The priority now in Gaza is achieving a ceasefire,” the Turkish foreign minister stressed.

