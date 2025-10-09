Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to sabotage Gaza talks but has “no room to manoeuvre”, says Turkiye’s FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently sought to undermine negotiations on Gaza but warned that his options are now limited.

“Netanyahu always has a ‘Plan B’ to sabotage any negotiations on Gaza. But I don’t think he has any room to manoeuvre now,” Fidan told reporters at a joint press conference in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani.

Fidan described Hamas’s response to US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan as “very positive” and said discussions in Egypt currently center on four main issues.

He added that if understandings are reached during the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, a ceasefire could be announced as early as today, Wednesday.

“The priority now in Gaza is achieving a ceasefire,” the Turkish foreign minister stressed.

