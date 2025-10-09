Jordan court hands down terrorism sentences of up to 15 years in Muslim Brotherhood-linked case

Jordan’s State Security Court on Wednesday sentenced nine men to prison terms ranging from three to 15 years after convicting them on terrorism-related charges in a case authorities said was linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The court handed two defendants the maximum sentence of 15 years with hard labour, while a third received seven and a half years for manufacturing missiles, according to judicial sources. Four others were sentenced to three years and four months with hard labour on charges of disturbing public order and endangering public safety.

The case dates back to April, when authorities announced the arrest of 16 suspects, including three Brotherhood members, accusing them of plotting attacks against the kingdom’s security. Charges included missile manufacturing, possession of explosives, and developing a drone project.

Court documents state that the group began manufacturing missiles within Jordan, building their structures and setting up two warehouses in Zarqa Governorate and the capital, Amman. One facility was reportedly reinforced with concrete and contained secret, locked rooms to store the weapons.

The indictment further alleged that the group had received training and foreign funding, enabling it to produce a prototype of a short-range missile. Investigators also said young recruits were trained in “illegal activities, advanced courses, and security lessons” aimed at preparing them for future operations.